The Itori Unit Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Wednesday said it had intensified patrol around Itori and environs in the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway axis, to check reckless driving.

The Itori Unit Commander of FRSC, Mr Sunday Oko, made this remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ota, Ogun.

According to him, volume of traffic has increased around Itori area on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, due to the ongoing reconstruction works on Lagos-Ibadan dual carriageway.

“The FRSC has increased its presence around Itori and environs to monitor traffic, and also to promptly respond to any emergency.

“Our presence on the road has also deterred motorists using this corridor as an alternative route from reckless driving, because they know they will be arrested, ” he said.

The unit commander noted that the rescue team was in place daily and ready to respond to cases of accidents promptly.

Oko said the command had improved its operations through public enlightenment by carrying out early morning safety cry, to educate drivers and passengers at various motor parks.

According to him, this has helped to reduce accidents to the lowest level.

He said the command would continue with the public enlightenment throughout the year, to make the highway safer for the people.

