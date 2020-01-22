…Says no hiding place for corrupt individuals, VIPs

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, says there will be massive fight against corruption in Nigeria this year.

Magu made this known on Tuesday during his visit to the Ilorin Zonal office of the commission in a bid to further ensure efficiency in the system.

The anti-graft czar assured that no high profile individual involved in corrupt allegations would be shielded from prosecution.

He stressed that “all of them would be arraigned as soon as investigations are concluded. There is going to be massive fight against corruption this year”.

Magu said that the campaign against corruption had just started, noting that more looters will be repatriated back to the country for prosecution.

“Part of President Muhammadu Buhari agenda on his visit to London is to seek support of international bodies in the extradition of looters hiding in foreign countries,” he said.

The EFCC boss further said that establishment of EFCC Ilorin Zonal office became pertinent due to the status of the state as one of the first generation states created in 1967.

“I am going round the zonal offices to make sure everything is under control for effective performance and I always get in touch on daily basis,” the chairman said.

He, however, said that the fight against corruption goes beyond EFCC alone, urging the media to give suggestions and advise at all times, for better service to the people.

Magu said that there would be a massive protests against corruption on February 14, in collaboration with NYSC youth corps members across the federation.

