The king of Cruisetopia and former big brother house mate , Mike Olayemi Edwards after long side talks questioning his no endorsement status, has finally laid his hands on an endorsement.

Nigerian Jamacian born is yet to share his good news on social media but different reactions from Nigerian twitter users are already dropping.

See eh

If I see you drinking Budweiser and you come to ask me out

I will gree

Just like that

Scratch that, I will even chyke you myself

Cos I know that it is only premium guys that take premium drink…



💅🏿💅🏿💅🏿💅🏿#KingMikeXBudweiser pic.twitter.com/fqM7v10V0X — iRobot Evie Jack❤ (@that_blacc_girl) January 21, 2020

Mike is a good man, a good husband, the best buddy anyone could ask for, a King of Kings, a National Treasure, a Winner, Loyal to who's loyal to him, Trustworthy

Join me to congratulate, celebrate & hail our President#KingMikeXBudweiser #KingMikeXBudweiser #KingMikeXBudweiser pic.twitter.com/al6VNWgrRe — Queen Cleopatra🛡️ (@Cleopatras_fire) January 22, 2020

I have never tasted beer before but I'm gona give it a try with Budweiser.💃 #kingmikexbudweiser pic.twitter.com/Dg6QBqQGse — Dr Jeny (@DrJeny1) January 22, 2020

Titus are wailing because of Mike’s new endorsement, meanwhile their fave has been dumped by house of lunnets🤣🤣🤣 the only deal your fave have is Royal hairs and Getfit. Y’all haven’t seen anything 🤣🤣🤣 #KingMikeXBudweiser pic.twitter.com/3GlcnMoFW5 — Queen of queens👑🛡 (@karshiagee) January 22, 2020

