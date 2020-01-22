A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna state on Wednesday ordered that a 34-year-old businessman, Yakubu Aminu, who allegedly kidnapped a five-year-old boy be remanded in a correctional facility pending legal advice.

Magistrate Umar Ibrahim did not take the plea of Aminu on grounds that the court lacks jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Ibrahim therefore, ordered the police to forward the case file to the department of public prosecution for advice and adjourned the matter until February 12 for hearing.

The police charged Aminu, who resides at Shanono Rigasa in Kaduna city with criminal conspiracy and kidnapping, contrary to Sections 59 and 258 of the Kaduna state Penal Code.

Prosecution counsel, Chidi Leo, told the court that the complainant, Kabiru Mohammed, who lives at Rigasa area of Kaduna, reported the matter at the police station on January 11.

Leo alleged that on January 10, at about 4pm, the defendant abducted the complainant’s five-year-old son who was sent by his mother to buy some soup ingredients around the neighbourhood.

The prosecutor said that on January 11, the complainant received a phone call by a person demanding ransom of N500,000 before his son can be release.

Leo further stated that the complainant was able to negotiate with the ”unknown caller” and was able to pay N150,000, but his son was not released.

The prosecutor added that during police investigation, the number used in calling the complainant was traced to the defendant and he was arrested while his accomplices ran away.

