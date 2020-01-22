National Deputy President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale -Oke has urged governors in the south west zone to properly legalise the region’s security initiative, ‘Amotekun’.

The plea was contained in a release signed by Oke’s Media Officer, Kayode Oladeji and made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Wednesday.

Oke, who is also the presiding bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, said a legal backing for the initiative is imperative in order to protect it.

Throwing his weight behind the initiative, the cleric commended the governors for their foresight in ensuring the protection of lives and property of the people of the region.

“The ‘Amotekun’ initiative is a noble idea and we must commend the proponents, being the south west governors. However, it should be properly legalised by making sure south west Houses of Assembly give it the needed legal teeth,” he said.

The bishop also allayed the fears being entertained in some quarters concerning the establishment of ‘Amotekun’, saying it is in tandem with the community policing philosophy of the federal government.

Read Also: Censors Board destroys illicit films worth N50m in Kaduna

The cleric noted that the outfit would complement the efforts of other security agencies in the country to ensure the protection of lives and property of the people in the region.

Also, he enjoined Nigerians to endeavour to put the country on the path of self-discovery and recovery and commended Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state for working towards the sustenance of peace across the state, adding that development is impossible without peace and tranquillity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

