Here are the investment apps on Android and iPhones that can help you grow your investment portfolios. These mobile investment apps give customers the opportunities to save money while giving options for investment in some portfolios including stocks, bonds, mutual funds and the agric sector.

1. CowryWise is a financial technology company that helps people save and invest through a mobile application. With CowryWise you can invest in low, medium and high-risk investments. Some of these investments include Nigerian Eurobond, Mutual funds and other money market securities provided by third parties. Saving interest: 10% Investment interest – varies

2. PiggyVest formerly Piggybank: Advancing the old method of savings through piggy or native ‘kolo’, PiggyVest radicalises the form of saving in an online platform with an interest rate on it. Saving interest: 10% Investment interest – Savings, Mutual funds, and others

3. Investment One: is part of GTB Asset Management wholly-owned subsidiary of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (GTB). Investment One offers distinctive business in financial services such as asset management, stockbroking, trust and pension fund management services, and others. Interest rate: Varies Investments: Savings, Investment banking, and private banking

4. Afrinvest (Afrinvestor) – Investment banking – Stocks, Bonds, and Treasury bills

Afrinvest focuses on West African markets with activities including investment banking, securities trading, asset management, and investment research. Interest rate: Varies Investments: Investment banking, Treasury bills

5. Wema Bank Alat : ALAT is a fully digital bank designed by one of Nigeria’s oldest banks, Wema Bank, to help people save more with certain interest rate. Alat.ng processing automated deposit from your account and allow you to earn as you save. Saving interest: 10% Investments: Savings

