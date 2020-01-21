The equities market of the Nigeria Stocks Exchange (NSE) on Monday began this week trading activities on a positive note as gains in MTN, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) and Zenith Bank Plc drove the All-Share Index (ASI) up 0.3 per cent to 29,710.56 points.

This development, when considered Year Till Date (YTD) return, it represented appreciable per cent of 10.7 per cent.

Also, the market capitalisation climbed N47.4billion to N15.3trillion. Although, activity level was mixed as volume traded fell 17.9 per cent to 266.9m units while value traded rose 17.7 per cent to N4.2billion.

Leading the most traded stocks by volume were Access Bank with 37.8millio units, followed by Zenith Bank with 35.0million units and GTBank recorded a total unit of 33.6 million.

But GTBank top the leaders by value with a whopping N1.1billion, trailed by Zenith Bank with the total sum of N790.4million and DANGCEM with N439.9million.

Sector the performance was impressive as 5 of 6 sectors under our coverage ended the day in the green. The Consumer Goods index was the lone loser, down 3.1 per cent on the back of sell-offs in NESTLE (-6.1%) and UNILEVER (-2.7%).

On the flip side, the Industrial Goods (+2.0%) and Banking (+1.2%) indices led the bulls, following buying interest in WAPCO (+3.5%), GUARANTY (+1.5%), ZENITH (+2.1%) and ETI (+2.0%).

Meanwhile, gains in TOTAL (+9.4%), WAPIC (+5.7%) and LAWUNION (+10.0%) buoyed performance in the Oil & Gas (+0.3%) and Insurance (+1.1%) indices.

Similarly, the AFR-ICT advanced 0.8 per cent on the back of price appreciation in MTNN (+1.3%).

Investor sentiment, as measured by market breadth (advance/decline ratio), climbed to 1.8x from the 0.8x recorded in the previous session as 21 stocks advanced against 12 decliners.

Meanwhile, the top gainers were LAWUNION (+10.0%), TOTAL (+9.4%) and CADBURY (+8.5%) while NCR (-9.9%), NESTLE (-6.1%) and UNITY (-5.8%) topped the losers.

