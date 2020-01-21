The leadership of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, the premier youth welfare advocacy organization, has commended the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board over the success of the ongoing registration exercise for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).



Speaking with newsmen in Abuja, following an independent monitoring tour of registration centers, the Vice President (North Central) of NYCN, Amb. Akoshile Mukhtar expressed appreciation to the management of JAMB under the leadership of Prof. Is’haq Oloyede the Registrar. Ambassador Mukhtar said “ the Council is indeed impressed that the management of JAMB was swift in responding to feedback and reversing the requirement for NIN as a prerequisite for registering candidates, which had imposed difficulties on the youth of this country”. Speaking Further Ambassador Mukhtar posited that “without question Prof. Oloyede showed that indeed the government of the day is a humane one that is more interested in the welfare of Nigerians than any other before it and that the government is open to listening to the voices of the people in making and implementing policies”.

He commended JAMB for choosing the very best of information technology platforms that have made the registration process hitchfree, as “all of the centers visited by the NYCN delegation found registration to be seamless and orderly”.

He further said that “the bold and unprecedented reforms being witnessed in JAMB have translated into practical benefits to government and direct impact on the public through initiatives such as, higher remittances to government, reduction in registration cost last year and the merger of the UTME and DE registrations. It will also be recalled that JAMB had intervened in the issue of the young girl in Niger state who was denied admission by ABU despite her high scores in last year’s UTME”.

He urged Prof Oloyede to continue in his current course and counseled Nigerians to give the seasoned education Czar time as investments in education are reaped over the medium to long term, saying that “the work being done by JAMB should be embraced by all Nigerians and emulated by other agencies of government to scale up the harvest for our country in the nearest future”.

