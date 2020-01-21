Jay Sekulow, one of the attorneys leading Trump’s defense team at the impeachment trial, is now arguing on the Senate floor.

Here’s what we know about him:

He’s been by Trump’s side for most of his presidency: He’s been one of President Trump’s personal attorneys since his first few months in office. Having weathered the former special counsel’s probe into Russian election interference, Sekulow has also proven himself adept at waging battles on behalf of the President.

He’s argued before the Supreme Court: A litigator and media fixture for much of his career, Sekulow has argued 12 cases before the Supreme Court.

His advocacy for Trump in the court of public opinion was not without its stumbles: In July 2017, Sekulow told CNN and other news outlets that the President was not involved in crafting a misleading statement about a Trump Tower meeting his son, son-in-law and campaign manager held in 2016. Trump had in fact dictated the statement from Air Force One.

