Toulouse have been struggling with their form this season as they find themselves sitting at the bottom of the Ligue 1 table with three wins from 20 matches played.

French goalkeeper Baptiste Reynet has started in all games this season for Toulouse where he has conceded a whopping 44 goals and managed to keep a mere two clean sheets.

Due to his dismal performances, the Ligue 1 club has made a critical decision to bring in a new goalkeeper in the current transfer window as it is crucial to get themselves out of the relegation zone.

According to French outlet L’quipe, Toulouse have identified two possible targets, one of those being Aston Villa’s Lovre Kalinic who is yet to make an appearance for the side after being brought in from Gent in January 2019.

The publication further claimed that Toulouse president Oliver Sadran is of the utmost belief that the club will be able to secure a deal for the Croatian’s services.

Sadran is believed to have agreed to terms of a possible loan deal with Villa as well as personal terms with Kalinic – it’s a matter of time until the 29-year-old finds himself on French soil.

