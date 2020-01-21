The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday, drove home its demand over the Imo State governorship election petition by appealing to justices of the Supreme Court to revisit, review and reverse the annulment of Hon. Emaka Ihedioha’s election.

All party leaders that spoke at the rallying point of a peaceful protest in Abuja on Monday demanded the apex court to right the wrong done the party in its January 14 ruling in which it declared Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner and was consequently sworn in to replace Ihedioha.

The National chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, pointedly asked the justices of the Supreme Court to be magnanimously enough to accept the fact that they committed an error and should be ready to correct the error.

Secondus advised the executive arm of government to stop interfering in the judiciary process as well as stop interfering in official engagements of security agencies and the electoral body.

“We are a nation governed by law, therefore, all we are seeking today is for our very highly respected jurists at the highest court of the land. We’re not against you, we’re against the error. And by the special grace of God, I know you will revisit the error.

“All we are saying is that for you to review this error because the figures are not adding up. We therefore, called on the leadership of the judiciary, to please, we are all human beings. God is the highest.

“They should revisit and reverse the Imo State judgement because we believe that the figures are not adding up. That’s why we’re here so that the world will hear us. We are a democratic nation, and therefore, all democratic nations of the world are hearing us – United States, United Kingdom, even the United Nations, the African Union and ECOWAS.

“We believe that people at the highest court of the land will hear our cry today, and revisit, review, and if possible, reverse, the judgement. That is justice that will be done, not only to the people of Imo State but for Nigerians who are crying. This is time to show courage”, he said.

The national chairman commended party members for comporting themselves during the peaceful, non -violent protest and demonstration.

He said: “PDP is the most peaceful party, and the largest party and well organised party in Africa. I want to congratulate you all for coming from all the nooks and crannies of this country, peacefully to register our protest”.

Representing the House of Representatives caucus, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, said: “We are calling on Supreme Court justices to remedy the injury they have caused” while the Senate Minority Leader, Senator. Enyinnaya Abaribe said: “We have only one message to the Supreme Court. If the figure don’t match, review”.

National Youth Leader of the party, Hon. Ude Okoye, said: “Supreme Court justices are fallible. The figures did not tally. They should quickly do justice by reviewing the verdict”.

Vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, said the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and himself were beneficiaries of the neutrality of the PDP administration in judicial process especially of election matters.

The former governor of Anambra State who commended the 16 years governance of the PDP, said he, as well as Oshiomhole wouldn’t have been governors under heavy interference of the executive in judicial process as being witnessed in the country under the APC administration.

He charged the APC administration under President Muhammadu Buhari to emulate the politics of magnanimity displayed by the PDP during its 16 years reign while charging the ruling party not to derail the democratic process.

Obi said, “I’m speaking here, not just as leader of PDP but one of the beneficiaries of the PDP’s 16 years government doing what is right.

“I was in a minority party, I won election and PDP did not intervene. I went to court, PDP did not intervene. I benefited from it.

“Adams Oshiomhole wouldn’t have been governor, he wouldn’t have been beneficiary of judiciary if PDP did what APC is doing today. He benefited from it.

“So as a beneficiary, I am appealing to the judiciary to save this country. What happened in Imo State is enough to kill our democracy. Let us ensure that the judiciary is the last hope of the common man.

“My appeal to APC, please, do not kill this democracy”.

The PDP led by its National chairman, Uche Secondus, filled out of its Legacy House office in Maitama at about 9:20am in procession of several public address system mounted vehicles, ambulances and police patrolled vehicles and trekked to the Thtee Arms Zone where the party adressed the gathering crowd.

