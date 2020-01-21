Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the Benue Governorship tussle, the Police in Benue say they are fully prepared to maintain peace and secure lives and property in the state.

The defeated Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Emmanuel Jime and the APC are challenging the return of Gov. Samuel Ortom of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) by INEC alleging electoral malpractices.

The duo are also praying the court to set aside Ortom’s victory and declare Jime winner of the March 9,2019 governorship elections.

Jime and the APC lost their bid to upturn the elections at the Governorship Election and Petitions Tribunal and at the Appeal Court, where their petitions were thrown out.

The Supreme Court is delivering judgment on the matter today.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Benue, Mrs Sewuese Anene, told NAN on Tuesday in Makurdi that police operatives were already ” out there to maintain law and order”.

” We are well prepared; we won’t tolerate any breakdown of law and order,” Anene warned

Also speaking, the Coordinator of the Foundation for Justice Development and Peace, Rev.Fr Remigius Ihyula, sued for calm and absolute trust in God in the outcome of the Supreme Court verdict.

” I appeal for calm, trust in God; who ever wins at the apex court, either Jime or Ortom, should extend the olive branch to the other and work to bring back the lost glory of the state.

” He should work hard to create jobs for the teaming unemployed youths of the state,” Ihyula advised.

(NAN)

