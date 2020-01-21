The Supreme Court has suspended proceedings, to resume by 2 pm today for judgments in the appeals over the governorship election disputes in Adamawa and Benue states.

Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, who led a seven-man panel that heard both appeals, suspended proceedings a moment ago and promised that the court will reconvene by 2 pm.

The two appeals, filed by the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in both states, are challenging the election of Governors Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa) both of whom are of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

