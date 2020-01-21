The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described Monday’s peaceful protest by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as indecorous and contemptuous actions capable of destabilising the nation.

Insisting that the protest was disgraceful and senseless, it said that the protest was carried out with the sole purpose of dragging the Supreme Court, and indeed the country into odium and scorn before the international community.

The party viewed the remarks by the PDP leadership as a calculated attempt to overheat the polity and threaten the peaceful coexistence of the country.

According to the ruling party, the PDP will find judgements delivered by courts very hard to accept because it had become accustomed to crooked manipulation of due process to its benefit and at the expense of the entire system.

“Every time the PDP loses in Court, it declares the decision suspect and our democracy on life support”, declared the APC in a statement in Abuja on Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa – Onilu.

The APC recalled that it has suffered monumental losses in different Courts in respect of elections conducted in 2019 through no fault of the ruling party, citing examples of Rivers, Zamfara and Sokoto states governorship polls.

“As our records show, APC has lost several seats in the Senate, House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly across the country. Many have offered real confusion as the decisions departed from our knowledge of our electoral laws. Yet, we have carried ourselves with candor and dignity even in defeat”, the party claimed.

“We have just lost Sokoto State governorship to PDP on account of the judgement delivered today by the Supreme Court. We should state that the judgement is completely strange to our expectation based on the facts before us.

“For the record, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, the current Governor of Sokoto State, is on his seat with 324 votes with over 30,000 canceled votes in the March governorship election. PDP does not see anything wrong in this, but it is comfortable with Mr. Emeka Ihedioha occupying the governorship seat in Imo State for seven months without meeting the constitutional requirement of 25 percent in two-third of the Local Government Councils in the state.

“Unlike PDP, we are not going to behave like spoilt brats and threaten the peace of the country over the surprising judgement of the Supreme Court on the Sokoto State seat”.

Consequently, the APC said it finds the “reckless and insensitive actions” by the PDP in reaction to the Judgment of the apex Court regarding Imo State very “irresponsible and indeed contemptuous”.

The statement read in part: “The PDP, without any scintilla or iota of fact, has alleged bribery, inducement, coercion and collusion between the Executive arm of Government and the Judiciary. These are very weighty allegations that can completely undermine any democracy and damage our judiciary beyond repairs. It is therefore incumbent on the PDP to provide the evidence to back these senseless allegations.

“In any democracy, no one should be allowed to inflame tempers within the polity, set the nation alight with such damaging allegations thereby threatening its peaceful coexistence and retire to his own home in peace as if he has done nothing.

“All those behind the statements issued by the PDP pouring invectives on our judiciary and leveling baseless allegations against the Executive arm of government should feel ashamed of themselves”.

