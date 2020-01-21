.Urges FG to investigate sponsors

.Alleges PDP secretly inciting lawmakers to impeach him

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has urged the Federal Government and security agencies to investigate the real intention of the sponsors of the nationwide protest organised by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after the removal of the party’s candidate, Emeka Ihedioha, as the governor of the state.

The governor also accused the sponsors of the nationwide protest on Sunday and Monday of attempting to bring down the government of President Muhamadu Buhari.

Uzodinma spoke on Monday when hundreds of the supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State staged a solidarity rally for him over his victory at the Supreme Court.

Ganduje to opposition: We have projects to execute, join us to move Kano forward

According to him, the nationwide protest by the PDP members was an attempt to overthrow the Federal Government.

“Why are they organising a nationwide protest on an event that happened in Imo. If they didn’t have ulterior motive to bring down the government, they could have held the rally in Imo State, where the Supreme Court passed a judgement?”, he queried.

He insisted that “We are one united and indivisible country. We did not challenge the election on the grounds of violence or over voting, but we asked the court to add our votes which INEC did not include”.

The governor urged the people of the state to go about their normal businesses because “I’m in charge and it is by the grace of God that I’m your governor”.

Earlier, the state deputy chairman, Ugochukwu Nzekwe, while addressing the mammoth crowd, stated that the party members were on a solidarity rally to show that the people of the state were happy with Senator Hope Uzodinma as their new governor.

Meanwhile, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has also raised an alarm over clandestine plan by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to incite the members of the state lawmakers to initiate impeachment proceedings against him.

He also warned PDP members in the state to desist from false propaganda, mischief-making and malice against him or face the wrath of the law.

It was gathered that the warning followed some media reports that the Federal Government has failed to make any comment on Uzodinma’s alleged $12 million (N 4.3 billion) fraud case as well as the travel ban on him.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser to Governor Hope Uzodinma, Oguwike Nwachukwu, he accused the PDP of sponsoring the media report in order to incite the public and members of the state House of Assembly to impeach him.

“We know the game plan of the PDP because we are aware that they have been secretly inciting Imo State House of Assembly members to think of how to impeach the governor. So they are trying to rake up anything they can, even falsehood, to incite the public”, the statement read.

The governor disclosed that he had already briefed his lawyers, who he said were studying the publication for appropriate legal action.

He said the media publication, which tried to raise dust about him on old allegations, had been long settled and dismissed as non issues.

The publication had claimed that the Presidency was keeping mum over allegations of non assets declaration, dud cheque and travel ban against the governor.

The statement accused the PDP members in the state of sponsoring the publication “even when they are aware that there is no iota of truth in the allegations”.

The statement added that the allegation was a sheer mischief and malice borne out of frustration because “they know very well that the assets declaration allegation was fallaciously contrived by the disgraced former Chairman of the Presidential Panel on Recovery of Public Properties, Mr. Okoi Obon-Obia, which has been thrown out by the court”.

On the issue of the so-called travel ban on him, Uzodimma clarified that he had travelled twice out of the country and had no impediment according to the demands of his office.

On the so-called dud cheque allegation, the statement added that it was a non issue which had long been dismissed by the courts and had nothing to do with the governor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

