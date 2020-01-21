Hundreds of youths in Ogun state held a rally in support of the Western Nigeria Security Network code named ‘Operation Amotekun’ in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The rally, which was held at Panseke in Abeokuta, was monitored by policemen and other security agencies in the state.

Addressing the protesters, the Coordinator of Amotekun Solidarity Rally in Ogun state, Jimoh Taofeek, said the walk is to agitate for the recognition of the security outfit.

He said that “we are here to reach out to the larger public. We want to tell the federal government and the entire Nigerian populace to know that we want ‘Amotekun’ in the south west.

“If Hisbah can be in the northern states, if there can be Azaru, there can be civilian JTF, if there can be vigilance groups and some of them even carry arms, arrest even legitimate police officers and prosecute offenders, there is no reason why we should not consider ‘Amotekun’ in the south west.

“I want to make it very clear that ‘Amotekun’ is not to witch- hunt anybody. I think one of the major responsibilities of ‘Amotekun’ is to protect the masses. The safety of lives and properties is the major responsibility of the government.

“Rather than looking for ways to outlaw the security outfit, the federal government should give kudos to our governors for complementing security efforts in the region with the creation of ‘Operation Amotekun’.”

While positing that the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) lacks power to declare ‘Amotekun’ as illegal and unconstitutional, Taofeek said it is only the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, who has the power to do so, but has recognized and supported the outfit.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Oodua United People’s Association, Ola Bello said “’Amotekun’ was launched to check the excesses of criminals in the region.

He noted that the sections of the constitution quoted by Malami are anti –people and called on the National Assembly to expedite action by reviewing the constitution to accommodate ‘Amotekun’ and other regional security outfits.

Bello declared that the Yoruba race is in support of the governors of the region, saying that Amotekun has come to stay. He added that the governors should not be discouraged by the pronouncement of Malami.

National Secretary of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Yinka Folarin said it is the duty of the federal government to secure the lives and property of citizens.

He noted that since the federal government has failed in its responsibility of protecting the lives and property of the citizens, the south west governors have the duty to find means of protecting their people by launching ‘Operation Amotekun’.

Read Also: Court remands Nigerian Legal Awards organiser over alleged N20m fraud

Folarin added that ‘Amotekun is not to compete with any security outfit, but to complement their efforts, adding that “whoever that is against ‘Amotekun’ is enemy of the region” and called on the people of the region, irrespective of their ethnic backgrounds to support the noble course of ‘Amotekun’.

State Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson said his men were on ground to maintain peace during the rally, saying that the police do not want miscreants to hijack the rally.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

