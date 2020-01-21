The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) command in Anambra state says it arrested 249 suspected drug dealers in 2019.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Charles Odigie, disclosed this in a statement in Onitsha on Tuesday.

Odigie said that the command secured the conviction for 37 out of the 249 suspects, adding that 426.5988 kg of substance suspected to be hard drugs was also seized during the period.

The public relations officer said that the substance is made up of 356.9927 kg of cannabis sativa, 0.00223 kg of cocaine, 0.063 kg of heroine and 69.0308 kg of crystalline methamphetamine.

“The command secured 37 convictions and 124 pending cases in the Federal High Court, Awka and the Court of Appeal, Enugu,” he said.

He commended the efforts of Governor Willie Obiano in the fight against drug trafficking, abuse and insecurity in the state.

Odigie however, warned those involved in illicit drug activities to desist from such or face the full wrath of the law.

