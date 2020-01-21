The Director of Sports in Jigawa, Gambo Umar, on Tuesday said the state would participate in more than 10 events at the 2020 National Sports Festival in Edo.

Umar told newsmen in Abuja that the state athletes are presently participating in the North West zonal elimination in Kebbi.

He said the state government will give its athletes adequate support in all their competitions so that they would have a good performance.

“Coaches have been training with athletes in various sports and they are determined to make the state proud.

“I will advise athletes presently in Kebbi for the zonal elimination to be focused and play every game with seriousness so that they will feature in the festival in Edo.

“I will also urge coaches and officers to give their best and make the state proud at the end of the festival.

“Our target is to be among the best in all the events that we will participate and win more medals for the state,” he said.

He said the state will participate in Judo, Weightlifting, Teakwando, Cricket, Table Tennis, Tennis, Chess, Scramble, Volleyball, Basketball and Dambe, among others.

NAN reports that the 20th Edition of National Sports Festival, titled “Edo 2020”, is scheduled to hold from March 20 to April 3.

