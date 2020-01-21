Mongolia’s capital Ulan Bator, on Tuesday inaugurated an electric bus service aimed at reducing air pollution, the press office of the city governor said.

“In an effort to improve air quality in the capital city, testing of the ‘Eco’ electric bus service is already in progress.

“If the service is deemed to be effective in a period of three months, the service will become permanent. Ten electric buses made in China will run across the city centre during the trial period.

“It is possible to fully charge the buses at designated places within 8-15 minutes.

“Air pollution has been one of the most pressing issues for Ulan Bator, which is home to over half of Mongolia’s population of more than 3 million,“ the office said.

The country’s government has been striving to improve air quality in the capital by taking various measures, including prohibiting burning low-grade coal for domestic use.

