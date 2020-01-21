A 21-year-old man, Taiwo Samuel, on Tuesday appeared before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl.

Samuel, whose address was not provided, face a two-count charge of rape and sexual assault, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Nkem Ukor, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 8, at about 6p.m., at No. 3, Apeti Street, Ibereko area of Badagry, Lagos.

Ukor said that Samuel unlawfully had sexual intercourse with the girl without her consent.

“The defendant forcefully penetrated the girl’s private part without her consent.

“He also sexually touched the vagina of the girl without her consent ,’’ the prosecutor said.

Ukor said that the offence contravened Sections 258 and 170 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2011.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaiya, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case till Feb. 19, for hearing.

