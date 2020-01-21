Under the revised Mitch McConnell rules, the Senate could vote on whether to acquit Trump or remove him from office by the last day of the month.
What you need to know about Jay Sekulow, one of Trump’s lawyers
The big caveat here: Both sides can yield time back, so that could change the time frame. And if there’s a majority vote to subpoena witnesses or documents, that could change things as well.
But if all 24 hours are used over three days on each side, here’s how the schedule could play out:
- Tomorrow: Democratic arguments
- Thursday: Democratic arguments
- Friday: Democratic arguments
- Saturday: Trump team arguments
- Monday: Trump team arguments
- Jan. 28: Trump team arguments
- Jan. 29: Senator questions
- Jan 30: Senator questions
- Jan 31: Four hours of debate on whether to subpoena witnesses and subpoenas, a vote on witnesses and documents, and a vote on other motions; If all votes fail, the Senate could move to the acquittal vote
Discussion about this post