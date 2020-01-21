Under the revised Mitch McConnell rules, the Senate could vote on whether to acquit Trump or remove him from office by the last day of the month.

What you need to know about Jay Sekulow, one of Trump’s lawyers

The big caveat here: Both sides can yield time back, so that could change the time frame. And if there’s a majority vote to subpoena witnesses or documents, that could change things as well.

But if all 24 hours are used over three days on each side, here’s how the schedule could play out:

Tomorrow: Democratic arguments

Democratic arguments Thursday: Democratic arguments

Democratic arguments Friday: Democratic arguments

Democratic arguments Saturday: Trump team arguments

Trump team arguments Monday: Trump team arguments

Trump team arguments Jan. 28: Trump team arguments

Trump team arguments Jan. 29: Senator questions

Senator questions Jan 30: Senator questions

Senator questions Jan 31: Four hours of debate on whether to subpoena witnesses and subpoenas, a vote on witnesses and documents, and a vote on other motions; If all votes fail, the Senate could move to the acquittal vote

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

