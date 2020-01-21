The Jigawa Hisbah Command says it has confiscated 666 bottles of beer and 32 packets of illicit drugs in the state.



The state’s Hisbah Commander, Malam Ibrahim Dahiru, disclosed this in Dutse on Wednesday.

Dahiru said that two persons- a man and a woman suspected to owners of the items were also apprehended.

He said the suspects were apprehended after operatives of the command, in collaboration with the police, carried out raid in Kafin-Hausa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state on Jan.18.



He explained that during the raid, 666 bottles of beer and 32 packets of suspected illicit drugs were recovered from the residence of the suspects aged 50 and 25.



The commander added that the suspects have been handed over to the police for further investigation.

Dahiru, who commended the state police command for its cooperation, advised residents to stop engaging in immoral acts and other vices capable of destroying the society.



According to him, consumption of alcohol and other illicit drugs remain prohibited in all parts of the state.

(NAN)

