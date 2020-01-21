Bauchi state Governor Bala Mohammed has arrived the state amidst massive crowd that besieged the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport in Bauchi to give him a victory welcome since the confirmation of his election by the supreme court on Monday.

Our Correspondent reports the massive jubilation had errupted in the state following the final verdict that quashed the guber ambition of the immediate past governor, Mohammed Abubakar of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akeredolu accuses farmers of encroaching into forest reserves

The highest court in the land had yesterday dismissed the election petition appeal filed before it by ex-Governor Mohammed Abubakar and his party, the All Progressives Congress against the election victory of Governor Bala Mohammed putting to rest the lingerig guber tussle between the duo.

Our correspondent observed that youth and women turned out in large number in major streets in the capital city of Bauchi to celebrate and thank God for giving the Governor whom they described as their hope of reviving the state back to its lost glory victory.

The Governor had while answering questions from journalists in Abuja on his victory at the Supreme Court of Nigeria, urged the opposition in the state most especially former Governor Mohammed Abubakar to join hands with his administration to move the state forward.

Ado Ya’u, a trader in Wunti market said he has locked his shop to join the massive crowd to celebrate the victory of Governor against ex Governor Mohammed Abubakar.

“As you can see, these people have also abandoned their means of livelihood for now to express their total support to the people’s Governor. We have seen what he has started, the laudable projects he has spread across the State.”

With smile in her face, a tailor by occupation Mrs. Saratu Umaru said that news of the appeal court judgement that affirmed Governor Bala Mohammed as the duely elected governor of Bauchi was a confirmation of the prayers of good people of the state.

She said; “since assuption into office, the governor has demonstrated the zeal and passion to turn around the fortunes of the state which has suffered neglect in previous years.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

