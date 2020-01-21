Mr Isah Dara, a former Chairman of Bwari Area Council of the FCT, is dead.



Dara’s son, Bernard, who confirmed the incident to mourners at the deceased’s residence in Bwari, FCT, on Tuesday, said that his father died on Monday afternoon in India, where he went for treatment.

He said that the late ex-chairman, who was ill of an undisclosed ailment, had been away for over a month and his health had improved and was expected back in Nigeria.



Bernard, however, said that his father suddenly slumped on Monday afternoon and was rushed to the hospital where he later died.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Dara, who was Bwari Area Council’s second executive chairman died at the age of 62.



He served as chairman of the council for two consecutive terms – 2004 to 2007.



Before he ventured into politics, Dara was a civil servant and he worked as member, Governing Board, National Research Institute for Chemical Technology, National Code of Ethics Committee.



He was also a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), later joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).



He also contested for member, House of Representatives, AMAC/Bwari constituency in 2015 but lost to Mr Zaphania Jisalo.



Reacting to his death, Mr John Gabaya, the Chairman Bwari Area Council described the death of Dara as a huge loss to the entire council.



According to him, Dara lived an exemplary life and his good deeds were worth emulating.



He said that the council was still mourning the death of its past chairman, Mr Peter Yohanna, who died in December 2019 and was yet to recover.



Gabaya, however, prayed that the souls of the deceased rest with their Creator, adding that “God knows best’’.

NAN recalls that Peter Yohanna, a former chairman of the council died on Dec.18, 2019.

(NAN)

