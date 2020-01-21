The absence of the former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode at the Federal High Court, Abuja on Tuesday stalled the continuation of trial in the alleged $2.1 billion arms purchase scam.

When the court registrar called the case, though Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, Ahmed Raji (SAN) was in court, the former minister, who is the sole defendant in the suit before Justice John Tsoho, was conspicuously absent.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had on November 10, 2016, arraigned Fani-Kayode for allegedly receiving N26 million from former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd).

Some fresh money laundering charges were earlier filed against him by the EFCC before the same court in Abuja.

The anti-graft agency in the fresh case filed a five-count charge in which it accused the defendant of diverting N26 million allegedly received from Dasuki.

The anti-graft agency also accused him of handling the said N26 million without going through a financial institution as required under the Money Laundering Act.

At the resumed trial on Tuesday, the EFCC lawyer, Mohammed Abubakar, told Justice Tsoho that the commission is ready for trial continuation.

However, counsel to the former minister, Raji, apologised to the court on Fani-Kayode’s behalf, explaining that the defendant was unaware of the new date because the court did not sit in the last adjourned date.

He however, told the court that the prosecution has agreed with him to adjourn the matter till March subject to the convenience of the court.

Reacting, an unhappy Abubakar, replied that it is the duty of the lawyer to inform the defendant of the new adjourned date and therefore, urged the court to note that the adjournment is not at the EFCC’s instance, but the instance of the defence.

Justice Tsoho then adjourned the matter till March 10 and 11 respectively for trial continuation.

