The regional office of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, on Tuesday said eleven people were killed in a fire that broke out at a Siberian village in Russia’s Far East.

The fire broke out at a private residential building in the Prichulymsky village in the Tomsk region.

It was put out within two hours with the single-story building partially destroyed.

According to the ministry, eleven bodies were discovered under the collapsed structure, while two other people managed to escape from the fire.

The Governor of Tomsk’s region said in an online statement that the victims were 10 Uzbek nationals who worked at a local sawmill and an unidentified Russian woman.

The Tomsk office of the Russian Investigative Committee also said in a statement that the people killed are believed to be foreigners.

Meanwhile, a criminal investigation is underway.

