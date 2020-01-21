Former member of the 9th National Assembly, representing Kogi West Senatorial district, Dino Melaye has taken to his twitter and official Instagram account to flaunt his luxuriously furnished siting room.

Dont ask me how. Ask God who has made me his personal project. God you are great…Great is your name. Dino MELAYE is thanking you every day. pic.twitter.com/0dAQrMO1Zu — Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@dino_melaye) January 21, 2020

Again i say Grace unstoppable pic.twitter.com/TwjQ4fObum — Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@dino_melaye) January 21, 2020

