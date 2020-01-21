Fintir – The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, affirmed Ahmadu Fintri of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the validly elected governor of Adamawa state.

According to reports, the apex court held that the All Progressives Congress, APC, and its candidate, Jibrilla Bindow, failed to prove their allegation that Fintri emerged through over-voting.

READ ALSO: S/court to begin judgments in Benue, Adamawa governorship disputes



Justice Mohammed Dattijo who read the lead judgement of the seven-man panel of justices, held that APC and Bindow did not prove that number of votes from the disputed 385 polling units, exceeded the total number of voters that were accredited with both the Smart Card Reader, the Voters Register and the Form EC8A (vanguard)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

