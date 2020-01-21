The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams has called on traditional rulers in the South-West of Nigeria, to throw their weight behind the Western Nigerian Security Network, known as “Operation Amotekun”, to see the light of the day.

Adams who made the call at the weekend, noted that it was obvious that since the launch of the project, crimes being perpetrated in the zone is gradually going into extinction, hence, the need to ensure the permanent existence of Amotekun in the region, and equally called on South West state house of assemblies to pass it into law within two weeks like what had happened in some northern states on Hisbah commission and civilian JTF in Bornu State.

“As we can see and observe, since the launch of Amotekun few weeks ago, criminal activities is gradually going into oblivion, examples include kidnapping, invasion of farmland and other social vices. The existence of Amotekun is now the beginning of wisdom.”

Iba Gani Adams also argued that the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami goofed to have described Amotekun as an illegal security outfit, when similar security outfits as Hisbah operates in Nassarawa, Kano and Katsina states

He emphasised that the Minister has no moral justification to discredit Amotekun, at the expense of similar networks operational in the North, stressing that, if he found Amotekun illegal, he should also admit same for Hisbah in the North

Adams, however, advised the South West governors not to go to court, but rather the Minister should go to court and pronounce that Amotekun is not a legal security network, as much as he was silence on the Hisbah in the North

Reacting to Balarabe Musa’s comments on Amotekun, the Aare Ona Kakanfo also pointed out that, the fear of the North is that, the existence of Amotekun will jeorpadise their conquest agenda, stressing that the Northern leaders are not for good governance, but conquest agenda.

“Let me say this clearly, the emergence of Amotekun is the beginning of of wisdom, and the fear of the Northern oligarchy is that, the existence of Amotekun may jeopardise their conquest agenda. They are not for good governance, but interested in their plan towards conquest agenda.”



