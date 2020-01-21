A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state, Moshood Salvador, has ruled out the possibility of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winning the state in 2023.

Salvador, a former state PDP chairman, made the statement in an interview in Lagos on Tuesday.

He described the recent statement made by the state PDP Chairman, Adedeji Doherty, that the party would dislodge the APC in 2023 as a pipe dream.

Salvador, who joined the APC in 2018, said the opposition party has been greatly depleted, saying the party has no structure to defeat the APC.

“You don’t expect him (Doherty) to tell you that PDP will lose, even if you belong to FF or F9 party, you will say you will win the world.

“This is because you can’t have a political party without certain ambition, aspiration, determination and goal. The PDP chairman has to wish himself and the party well. It is his wish; PDP winning Lagos is wishful thinking.

“The success of any political party is its structure. Where is the structure in PDP now? None.

“Everyone has left the party, from the likes of Yomi Finnih, Obanikoro, Demola Seriki and myself, everybody has left. So, I am waiting to see where they will have the people to win,’’ he said.

Salvador said he left the PDP owing to irreconcilable differences with some elders of the party, whom he said were not for its progress. The APC chieftain added that he had no regrets dumping the PDP for the ruling party as he feels at home in the APC.

On his contributions to his new party, Salvador said he has helped increase the number of APC members by moving thousands of his followers from PDP to the ruling party, adding that most of his followers defected with him while others joined the APC later.

The former PDP chairman added that the movement further depleted the opposition party in the state.

Salvador said that he has also served in several committees since joining APC, saying he was among those saddled with screening the state House of Assembly aspirants before the party’s primaries in 2019.

He said the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has fared well in the last nine months.

The APC chieftain called on residents to continue to give the present administration the right support to deliver more dividends of democracy.

