Two men suspected to be members of a secret cult were brought before a Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday for allegedly displaying dangerous weapons and breach of peace.

The police charged: Sulaiman Biodun, 37; and Saheed Ibrahim, 35; with three counts of belonging to an unlawful society, displaying dangerous arms and a breach of public peace.

READ ALSO: Man, 22, in court for allegedly stealing wire, iron



The duo, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuoimose, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Dec.9, 2019, at about 6:30 a.m, at Tope area of Ilogbo Elegba.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ologb Elegba is a town within Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Okuoimose said that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to have caused a breach of the peace by displaying dangerous arms such as cutlass and pestles in the public.

“The defendants organised and managed an unlawful society and partook in a riot,” he said.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 411, 43 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The magistrate, Mr Lazarus Hotepo, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two responsible sureties in like sum.

Hotepo ordered that the sureties must show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

He adjourned the case until Jan.30 for mention.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

