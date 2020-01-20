Alhaji Bala Bello, the Secretary to Zamfara Government, says the state government will construct a new stadium to enhance the state’s participation in sporting activities.

Bello said this in Gusau on Monday during an inspection tour of ongoing renovation work on the Sardauna Stadium.

He said that the Gov. Bello Matawalle-led government had deep passion for sports, adding that: “ we are committed to developing sports infrastructure in the state.”

“We are making arrangements for the construction of a new stadium, we are doing this because of its need to the state.

“This new stadium project is part of the state government’s commitments to enhance participation in sporting activities,” he said.

The secretary to the state government commended the state Directorate of Sport Development for its proactive steps toward maintaining existing sports facilities in the state.

In a related development, six teams made up of 120 athletes from the state are to participate in the zonal sports elimination competition holding at Birnin-kebbi, Kebbi State.

This is contained in a statement by Malam Abubakar Tsalha, Media Aid to Zamfara Football Club, and made available to newsmen in Gusau on Monday.

The statement said the event, organised by Kaduna Office of the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports, would be in preparation for the 2020 National Sport Festival holding in Edo State.

It said that Zamfara players would participate in the male and female categories of hand ball, volley ball and beach ball, while only the male team would participate in cricket.

The statement also said that Zamfara representatives would leave Gusau for Birnin-kebbi on Monday for the five-day event.

It urged the representatives to be good ambassadors for the state and be serious during the outing.

