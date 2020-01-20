A 20-year-old woman, Folorunsho Emmanuel, who allegedly beat up her neighbour, over unpaid electricity bills on Monday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Emmanuel, who resides at No. 21, Banjoko, St., Oshodi, Lagos, is charged with two counts of conspiracy and assault.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Insp. Evenly Ehiemua, told the court that the defendant and other persons at large, committed the offence on Jan. 2.

Ehiemua alleged that a fight ensued between the defendant and complainant, Mukaila Amodu, over unpaid electricity bills.

The prosecution alleged that Amodu sustained injuries in his mouth, as a result of the assault.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 411 and 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State,2015.

Chief Magistrate O.A Daudu admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Daudu, adjourned the case until Jan. 30 for mention.

(NAN)

