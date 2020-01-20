The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Niger Command, on Monday confirmed that three persons died in an auto crash on Bida – Kutigi road in Bida Local Government Area of the state.

The State FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Joel Dagwa, made the confirmation in an interview in Minna.

Dagwa said that the accident, which occurred on Sunday in Wuya village about 14 kilometres from Bida town, involved a Mitsubishi lorry with registration KRN 102 XA number, conveying 31 passengers.

He said that 3 of the passengers died, while 28 others sustained injuries and were rush to the Federal Medical Centre, Bida, and Bida General hospital for treatment.

“We have also deposited the corpses of the victims at the federal medical centre, Bida,” Dagwa said.

He blamed the incident on fatigue and overloading.

Dagwa said the corps would continue to monitor road users to guard against dangerous driving in all the major highways in the state.

(NAN)

