Senator Mohammed Sanni Musa representing Niger East Senatorial District, has raised alarm over the incessant killings of his constituents by bandits.

Senator Musa lamented the attackers have continued to wreak havoc on communities in Shiroro, Rafi and Munya local government areas of Niger State.

According to the senator who raises the alarm in a statement made available to the Daily Times, despite several appeals and outcry by himself and the people, the situation has remained unabated as the bandits continue to unleash terror on the people.”

This is coming few days after the bandits launched fresh attacks over eight communities in both Shiroro and Munya local government areas that lasted for more than five days.

He said, “it is unfortunate that the fresh attacks in the area from 14th of January which has left two persons, including a Village Head dead while over thirty persons have reportedly been abducted.”

“It is truly a sad situation that has continued to pull tears to my eyes seeing my people being put through such a torturous and inhumane treatment in the hand of a godless people supposed to give all concerned cause to worry.

He again appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, the State Governor and all service chiefs in the country to provide lasting solution to the menace.

