Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday adjourned untill Jan. 21, a case filed by the EFCC against a Briton, Adam Quinn, due to the absence of the prosecution witness.

Justice Abang had on Dec.18, 2019 ordered for the arrest of Quinn over his alleged complicity in the 9.6 billion dollars P&ID scam against Nigeria.

The EFCC had prosecuted one Messrs Nolan and Quinn,both directors of Goidel Resources Limited, a Designated Non-Financial Institution and ICIL Limited, arraigning them on a 16-count charge but later amended to 32 counts bordering on money laundering.

Quinn’s associate, Nolan, was noted to be a signatory to P&ID accounts and had been at Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja, after being unable to perfect his bail conditions.

The Judge said that the arrest of Quinn would assist the Federal Government (FG) in the prosecution trial.

Prosecution Counsel, Ekele Iheanacho, told the court that the witness had been in court for previous court sittings and was aware of today’s proceedings.

“He is aware of the date and contacted me this morning but I have been calling him to know his whereabout but he is not responding,” he said.

In view of the prosecution witness absence, Prosecution applied for an adjourned date.

Iheanacho had earlier told the court that Quinn’s name featured in the charges not less than 21 times.

He said though Quinn was not within the court’s jurisdiction, an order of warrant of arrest extraditing the defendant could be effected.

According to him, the court has the statutory powers under the provisions of sections 3, 35, 36 and 37 of the Administration of Justice Act, 2015, to grant the prayers being sought.

“We seek an order of the Honourable Court issuing a warrant for the arrest of Adam Quinn, named in counts 1, 2, 4, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31 of the criminal charge brought before this Honourable Court and face trial on the aforementioned criminal charges.

“And for such further or other orders as this Honourable Court may deem fit to make in the circumstances of this case,” he said.

(NAN)

