President Muhammadu Buhari is currently participating at the Program of Opening Plenary of the Uk-Africa Summit on 20th Jan 2020.

An earlier statement by Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, on Thursday, said the London Investment Summit would be hosted by the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.



According to the organisers, the event is expected to bring together African leaders, international business chief executives and heads of international organisations “to create new partnerships that will deliver more investments and jobs” to the benefit of people and businesses in African countries and the United Kingdom.



President Buhari received by Minister of State for Middle East and North Africa Dr Andrew Murrison MP alongside High Commissioner of UK to Nigeria Catriona Laing as he arrives for the Program of Opening Plenary of the Uk-Africa Summit





Buhari departs Abuja for London ahead of UK-Africa Investment Summit

”Apart from highlighting new perspectives on UK-Africa Partnership for Prosperity, issues of Sustainable Finance and Infrastructure; Trade and Investment; Future African Growth Sectors and Clean Energy and Climate, are expected to dominate presentations and discussions during the Summit.

