Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has assured potential investors willing to invest in the state that land would be made available to them within 28 days by the state government.

The governor who spoke while contributing to discussion at the retreat held for cabinet members at the TCC Resort Centre, Ogere, in Ikenne Local Government Area of the state, said this would enable those who want to access land to site their companies or agro-allied and manufacturing businesses do so in less than 28 days.

“We are working to ensure that land title deeds processing do not exceed 28 days. This is to eliminate the trouble of accessing land and that will improve our ease of doing business ranking,” he said.

He lamented the inability of the previous administrations to implement the Geographic Information System, noting that his administration would implement the system to enable it plan and administer its land resources adequately.

Land the governor said is to the state, what crude oil is to Nigeria.

According to him, the Geographical Information System (GIS) that has been digitized would provide adequate information on land matters, transactions, documentation and assist in training and re-training the people on land administration, pointing out that other agencies would also benefit from GIS services.

Gov. Abiodun reiterated that his administration would stop at nothing in delivering 5,000 affordable housing units to the people.

He charged those saddled with the project to work towards bequeathing the state with smart cities that would incorporate basic needs like good road network, shopping malls, health facilities, adequate security and provision for the laying of fibre cables.

The state Commissioner for Housing, Jamiu Omoniyi, said the state housing needs is in the deficit of more than two million houses, but assured the people of the state that government is working to meet its 5,000 housing target in the nearest future.

