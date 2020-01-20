The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has come under criticism from a large section of Nigerians for raiding Club 360 in Ibadan last Friday and arresting 89 youths in the process.

The EFCC had posted pictures of the suspects on its Twitter and Facebook pages, on Monday morning, alleging that all the 89 youths in the club were alleged internet fraudsters otherwise known as ‘Yahoo boys’.

The EFCC wrote, “The Ibadan zonal office of EFCC has arrested 89 suspected internet fraudsters at the popular Club 360 located on the Akala Expressway, Oluyole Extension in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The post however attracted mostly negative comments on its Facebook and Twitter pages.

Most respondents wondered how the EFCC was sure that all 89 persons arrested at the club were fraudsters.

They wondered why the EFCC had to arrest the club goers and start searching through their phones.

According to some, who claimed to be eyewitnesses, the EFCC operatives also arrested the bartenders as well as customers of the hotel located inside the same compound as the club.

They added that it was wrong for the EFCC to run down a legitimately run business all in the name of a raid. It is wrong. EFCC is not Hisbah,” he tweeted.

