A 19-year-old man, Adeku Akintayo, on Monday appeared before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly stealing N158,000 and a Glo sim card.

Akintayo, whose address was not provided, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, felony and stealing to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Mary Ajiteru, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 31 at about 8.00 p.m., at No 12 Selewa street, Agbade Transformer, Ikorodu, Lagos state.

Ajiteru alleged that the defendant conspired with others at large to unlawfully withdraw the sum of N158,000 from the GTB bank account of the complainant, one Yekini Shukura.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravene Sections 287, 411 and 411 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the law stipulates three year jail term for stealing, while section 411 proscribes two years imprisonment for conspiracy.

The Magistrate, Mrs C.K. Tunji-Careena, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till Jan. 30.

