The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), says that the recent explosion of a vandalised Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) pipeline in Lagos has claimed five lives.

The explosion of the NNPC pipeline occurred within Awori, U-turn and Abule Egba in Lagos.

The Director-General LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu told NAN in Lagos on Monday that the agency had contained the fire from spreading.

He said that as at 8 a.m on Monday morning, the fire had been put off after several hours of intense fire fighting by the combined teams of Lagos Fire and other agencies.

“We were informed by 8.30 pm on Sunday and by 11.30 pm, we have contained it.

LASEMA had recorded five fatalities, three adult males, one adult female and one female child aged five-year-old.

A total of 20 people were treated for minor injuries and discharged at the scene while 150 people including children are displaced.

“Buildings affected at Ile Epo Ekoro Road, Alimosho Local Government area include a storey building at No 18 Musa Erimo Str., four houses at Joel Nnadede Str.

“The houses are on No. 7, a storey building, No. 20 a bungalow, No.1A, Bungalow and No. 2, a Bungalow.

“Also at Hamed Sodiq Str., No. 8, bungalow, No. 4 bungalow, No. 2, two-Storey building and at NNPC power line road, No. 45, bungalow, No. 47, bungalow No. 49, bungalow were also affected by the explosion,” he said.

He said that 17 attached shops along Pipeline communities as well as 33 vehicles, three cars and three tricycles (Keke) were also affected by the explosion.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that having contained the affected area at 11.30 p:m, LASEMA team had commenced an enumeration of the vehicles and property that were involved this morning.

The LASEMA boss appealed to motorists to remain calm and to report suspicious activities to curtail the instances of these unfortunate incidents.

Oke-Osanyintolu however, said that in line with Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu Agenda of greater Lagos, the government would do its part, while he emphasised the need for the citizens to do their own part.

He said that the agency would continue to keep members of the public abreast with updates of the situation. (NAN)

