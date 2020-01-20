Residents of Kano metropolis have continued with their normal socio-economic activities as the Supreme Court on Monday reaffirmed the re-election of Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who went round some strategic areas in the city, reports that many business places and offices were opened and operating normally.

A trader at the popular phone market in the farm centre, Malam Abdullah Sani, commended residents for maintaining peace since the declaration of Ganduje as the winner of the governorship election by the INEC.

“Kano has been a peaceful state for many years, and we are not willing to let any political differences to devide us.

“In this market, we have friends with different political views, but we are always united and we would continue to be like this,’’ Sani said.

Also speaking, a tricycle operator along Zoo Road, Mr Ibrahim Bello, commended the court judgment, saying it is a clear indication that sanity has returned to the judicial system in the country.

According to Bello, the judgment will give Ganduje the confidence to continue with his developmental projects across the state.

However, another resident, Malam Adamu Audu, rejected the judgment but said that there was no other option than to accept the verdict of the apex court.

(NAN)

