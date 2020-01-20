The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has charged the former Attorney General of the Federation, Mohammed Adoke, with seven charges bordering on money laundering.

Adoke was charged after being detained by EFCC for a month over the ignoble role he allegedly played in the disbursement of the controversial $1.3 billion Malabu Oil scandal.

Court gives EFCC nod to detain Adoke for additional 14 days

According to Vanguard, the charges were filed at the Federal High Court Abuja.

Details shortly

