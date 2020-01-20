A civil servant, Mr Peter Anthony, on Monday begged a Customary Court in Nyanya, Abuja, not to grant his wife, Ruth’s divorce petition, saying that he still loves her and cannot let her go.

The respondent, who resides in Karu, in his defence, told the court that he had nothing to say concerning the allegations his wife leveled against him in court.

“I have nothing to say, I leave everything to God.

”I love my wife, even though she brought me to court. I still love her and will not let her go.

“All the things she said against me are things that happened twelve years ago.

“Recently, I bought her eight wrappers to make her happy. I give her a lot of money,” he said

The respondent told the court that he had made efforts to resolve the problem between him and his wife but it had not yielded any positive impact.

Ruth, the petitioner, filed a divorce petition against her husband, alleging that he beats her and throws her out of the house naked.

The presiding judge, Shittu Mohammed, advised the couple to settle their differences out of court.

Mohammed urge them to live in peace and adjourned the matter untill Jan. 23 for continuation of hearing.

(NAN)

