The Supreme Court, on Monday, has upheld the election of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State.
READ ALSO: Kano calm as Supreme Court reaffirms Ganduje’s re-election
Nigerians have taken to their tweeter handle to express themselves, some do not seem to be happy with the supreme court ruling, some are indifferent.
Supreme Court of same Imo ruling just affirmed Ganduje’s, aka Gandollar election in Kano State. There’s a big problem with our judiciary.😭😭😭😭😭 Only God can rescue us at this time of trial😭😭😭😭— 𝕖TalentMoney (@Real_ETM) January 20, 2020
Alhamdulillah— Pizzaro🔴 (@Danbatta7) January 20, 2020
This is our destiny of Kano state
We accept our fate
This is the beginning of another struggle kwankwasiyya loyalist we are No Retreat No Surrender together we Rise together we failed. 🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴
Congratulation ganduje Adawa kuma yanzu muka fara pic.twitter.com/Jq5RsqFLIR
Sad news: Supreme Court said Gov Ganduje should continue as Gov. I told you , Kano will stay with us . Congratulations pic.twitter.com/dth4301Orq— Olatunji Olagoke (Former Account Hacked) (@OlatunjiOlagok5) January 20, 2020
Great work from govnor ganduje this is next level we need pic.twitter.com/5hHlFqQcXy— abiola edris (@AbiolaEdris) January 20, 2020
Discussion about this post