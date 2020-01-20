The Supreme Court, on Monday, has upheld the election of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State.

READ ALSO: Kano calm as Supreme Court reaffirms Ganduje’s re-election



Nigerians have taken to their tweeter handle to express themselves, some do not seem to be happy with the supreme court ruling, some are indifferent.

Supreme Court of same Imo ruling just affirmed Ganduje’s, aka Gandollar election in Kano State. There’s a big problem with our judiciary.😭😭😭😭😭 Only God can rescue us at this time of trial😭😭😭😭 — 𝕖TalentMoney (@Real_ETM) January 20, 2020

Alhamdulillah

This is our destiny of Kano state



We accept our fate

This is the beginning of another struggle kwankwasiyya loyalist we are No Retreat No Surrender together we Rise together we failed. 🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴

Congratulation ganduje Adawa kuma yanzu muka fara pic.twitter.com/Jq5RsqFLIR — Pizzaro🔴 (@Danbatta7) January 20, 2020

Sad news: Supreme Court said Gov Ganduje should continue as Gov. I told you , Kano will stay with us . Congratulations pic.twitter.com/dth4301Orq — Olatunji Olagoke (Former Account Hacked) (@OlatunjiOlagok5) January 20, 2020

Great work from govnor ganduje this is next level we need pic.twitter.com/5hHlFqQcXy — abiola edris (@AbiolaEdris) January 20, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

