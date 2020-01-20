A group, Kawayen Juna Women and Children Initiative, has distributed sweaters and protective dresses to about 500 street and vulnerable children in Maiduguri, Borno.

The Chairperson of the group, Ms Aisha Adamu, disclosed this in an interview on Monday in Maiduguri.

Adamu said the group distributed sweaters, head gears, socks and other cold protective wears to the children to protect them against extreme cold occasioned by the harmattan.

She said that detergents, soap, jelly, sanitary pads and shoes were also distributed to the children at various Qur’anic schools known as “Tsangaya”, motherless baby homes, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps and streets in the metropolis.

Adamu listed the beneficiaries to include Bakin-Kasuwa, Dalori, Makera and Veterinary Tsangaya schools as well as Fatima Sheriff Babies Home and Bakassi IDPs camp.

“It is disheartening to see children in the open without protective dress; the gesture will protect them against cold and improve their personal hygiene,” Adamu said.

According to her, the group had also distributed assorted food items, condiments, dresses, detergents and jelly to about 1,500 displaced persons at Wulari IDPs camp.

Also at CBN Quarters and Fori host communities during the 2019 Eid-Fitr and Christmas festivities.

Adamu added that the gesture had enabled the displaced families celebrated the season in a happy mood.

“We are 44 in the group; we made monthly contributions from the members to execute our programmes designed to support the less privileged children and displaced persons in the society,” she said.

Adamu therefore called on development organisations and wealthy individuals to support the group to enhance its activities.

(NAN)

