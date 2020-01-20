A group, Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum (ACIF) has said it will approach a competent court of law in the next seven days in order to compel the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest and prosecute former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Professor Nelson Brambaifa, if the anti-corruption agenvy fail to do so.

The group also vowed to complement their legal thrust with protests to occupy the EFCC headquarters in Abuja as well as the Presidency at the expiration of the seven days ultimatum.

The seven-days ultimatum is coming on the heels of a petition to the EFCC, signed by Comrade Prince Kpokpogri and Comrade Adediran Raymond, Chairman and Secretary of the group respectively and dated 16th December, 2019.

In a statement signed Monday in Abuja, by Comrade Prince Kpokpogri, Chairman of the anti-graft forum, expressed concern over the delayed in arresting and prosecuting the former MD of NDDC, Professor Nelson Brambaifa, his sons, David Brambaifa, Christopher, former Executive Director of Finance, Chris Amadi, and wiife,Anna Preye Brambaifa.

The group also demanded prosecution of Greg David Osuma, Clara Osuma, Mike Ayapaye, Uche Aleke, Honourable Sunday Aguebor, Brigadier General Charles Dalo Nengite and Tony Chukwu over the record fraud actions.

The forum described the delay as inimical to the anti – corruption drive of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Consequently, the forum called on the NDDC Audit Committee chaired by Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, to extend intensive investigative attention to former managing directors and executive diirectors of the Commission with promise to provide requisite documents to compliment their investigations.

In the petition earlier submitted to the EFCC, the group accused Prof. Brambaifa and others of contract racketeering, contract fraud, embezzlement and money laundering of a staggering contract sum of Over One Hundred Billion Eight Hundred Million Naira (N100,807, 595, 994.18) in three months from Niger Delta Development Commission’s accounts Domiciliary account number 10367-usdclbaxx-xx, main account number 12017966xxxx, revenue account number, 12017966xxxx, project account 12017966xxx at the Central Bank Of Nigeria.

Read Also: Three lives lost, ten houses, properties worth millions of naira destroyed at Abule-Egba Fire

According to the petition, Professor Brambaifa made NDDC pay the contractors between seventy and seventy five percent (70-75%) of the contract sum as mobilization and soon after the balance is paid even before the completion of the project.

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC will have to demonstrate to the Presidency, Nigerians and the International Community that they are serious in fighting corruption and fraud in high places by proving its efficiency and effectiveness in the way and manner it handles this petition against the office of an immediate past Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission in the person of Professor Nelson Brambaifa and his many cohorts as no one is above the laws of the land.” the petition reads.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

