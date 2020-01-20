Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama muted return to Celtic seems unlikely after the club boss Neil Lennon admitted that they couldn’t afford the midfielder.

While Lennon admitted that the all-action Kenyan remains “in his thoughts” seven years after he joined Southampton for £12m, he wasn’t sure if his club could afford the player.

READ ALSO: Australian Open: Coco Gauff defeats Venus Williams



“He’s in my thoughts but could we afford him? I doubt it very much. The problem is where to fit him in. I don’t think that’s going to be an option,” Lennon said at the club’s AGM as a move for the Spurs star was the hottest topic during the Q&A session.

Wanyama has rarely been used this season by Tottenham Hotspur this season but Jose Mourinho said on Friday that the player had not told him that he wanted to leave with the Portuguese describing the Kenyan as a real professional.

Wanyama’s Celtic return gathered momentum earlier in the week when the club’s keeper Fraser Forster’s revealed that Wanyama had instructed him to “keep his shirt warm for a bit”.

Lennon signed Wanyama for £900,000 from Belgium side Beerschot in 2011 and the question over a re-union with the Harambee Stars player is something that has been a hot topic in most of his press briefing since the start of January.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

