The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai has reiterated the Army’s readiness to wipe out every form of criminality threatening the sovereignty of the country.

He assured that the Counter Insurgency operations in the North East and indeed other ongoing operations against the county’s common enemies across the country are still on course with current indicators revealing tremendous successes across the various theaters of operation.

This was contained in a press release made available to news men on Monday by the Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu.

According to him, after a careful review of the Nigerian Army operations in the North East, it is pertinent to state that, Headquarters Nigerian Army has gladly observed the renewed zeal and determination by troops to take the counter insurgency operations to its logical conclusion with outcomes favourable to Nigeria and Nigerians

as evident in the recent decimation of many Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province criminals, including some of their top commanders amidst several arrests of the insurgents’ logistic suppliers and collaborators, numerous capture of the criminals’ arms and ammunition as well as rescue of many captives from the bondage of the insurgents.

That to this end, all local and foreign interests are advised to exhibit more commitment and restraint on issues of our national security and avoid taking sides.

Furthermore, all actions and utterances must be tailored towards supporting the national cause with a view to restoring peace and tranquility to our beloved country.

Additionally, the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai unequivocally assures troops that their sacrifices and that of our fallen colleagues will never be in vain as he reiterates the unreserved commitment of the Nigerian Army to defend our country and her citizens no matter the prize or odds.

The recent moribund activity of Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province insurgents is synonymous with the kicks of a dying horse gasping for the last breath.

The Chief of Army Staff also warned all enemies of Nigeria and Nigerians who take delight in the sufferings of our innocent citizens that the day of reckoning is at their door steps.

All well-meaning Nigerians especially those in the North East and friends of Nigeria elsewhere are enjoined to fully support the counter insurgency operations as well as the fight against all forms of criminality across the nation.

