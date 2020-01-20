The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the election of Aminu Tambuwal as duly elected Governor of Sokoto State.

In a judgment read by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, the justices dismissed the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, Ahmad Aliyu for lacking in merit.

NAN reports on Nov. 22, 2019 a five-man panel of the Court of Appeal, presided over by Justice Usaini Murkhtar, dismissed the appeals.

NAN reports that the Sokoto State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal had on Oct. 2, 2019 dismissed the petition against Tambuwal.

But dissatisfied with the tribunal judgment, the APC, through its lead counsel, Dr Alex Iziyon (SAN) had appealed the judgment on three grounds of non-compliance with electoral laws, over voting and other irregularities.

The Appeal Court ruled that the appellant failed to prove his case beyond reasonable doubt, thereby dismissed the case.

